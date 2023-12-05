Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $1,049,233. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.58. The company had a trading volume of 98,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $503.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.82. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $542.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

