Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$110.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$150.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Desjardins set a C$143.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$106.31.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRP

BRP Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$82.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53. BRP has a 52-week low of C$79.01 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.96.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 14.7217929 EPS for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.