Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$43.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GFL. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GFL ENVIRON-TS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.89.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.