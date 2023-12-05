Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.86.

Safehold Stock Performance

NYSE SAFE opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 38.91. Safehold has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 54.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,756 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Safehold during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Safehold by 521.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 55,956 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Safehold by 173.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 110,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Safehold by 29.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

