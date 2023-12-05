SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KRE opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

