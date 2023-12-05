SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,780 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $282,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of USTB opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

