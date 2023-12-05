Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $90,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 869,824 shares of company stock valued at $193,088,017. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,544. The company has a market cap of $242.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.51 and its 200 day moving average is $214.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

