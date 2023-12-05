Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IOT. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Get Samsara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Down 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $12,118,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,752,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,083,540 shares in the company, valued at $33,026,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $12,118,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,457,449 shares of company stock valued at $65,657,761 over the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Samsara by 3,665.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.