Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IOT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.56.

NYSE IOT opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. Samsara has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,924,693.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at $7,535,795.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,709 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $373,570.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 335,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,131,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,924,693.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at $7,535,795.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,457,449 shares of company stock worth $65,657,761. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

