Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IOT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.56.

NYSE IOT opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,752,191.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,083,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,026,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,752,191.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,083,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,026,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $12,118,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,457,449 shares of company stock valued at $65,657,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

