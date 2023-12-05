Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 38.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

