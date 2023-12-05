SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 43.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after acquiring an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after buying an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $312.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.74 and a 200-day moving average of $221.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total value of $10,710,454.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,864,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total value of $10,710,454.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,943 shares of company stock valued at $21,723,061. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

