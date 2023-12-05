Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Position Decreased by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.91. 461,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,662. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.