SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.75.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $605,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,967 shares of company stock worth $8,436,857. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $2,974,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 109,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 124,278 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

