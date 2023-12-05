Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Grows By 7.1%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BayCom by 715.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 181,650.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 499.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

BayCom stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $255.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.67. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

