Short Interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Declines By 8.0%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 6,720,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Biohaven

Biohaven Stock Down 1.9 %

Biohaven stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.28. 213,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,598. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,035.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 113,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 17,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,035.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 154,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,138 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Biohaven by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.