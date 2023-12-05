Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Rises By 5.6%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCLI has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

