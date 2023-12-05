Short Interest in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expands By 6.3%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,630,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 32,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days. Approximately 22.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,154,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 217,753 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CNX Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $4,054,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $19,018,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

