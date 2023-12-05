Short Interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Declines By 6.9%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 277,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,017,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,031. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $339.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $148.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. Analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

