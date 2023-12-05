Short Interest in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Decreases By 7.8%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

DRDGOLD Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of DRD stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DRD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

