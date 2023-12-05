Short Interest in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Increases By 5.7%

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 998,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $191.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $193.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.