Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Declines By 7.7%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.53 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 9.50%. Research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

