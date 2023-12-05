Short Interest in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Grows By 6.7%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Elastic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,470 shares of company stock worth $3,783,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 19,872.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,553 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 82.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,308,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,394,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

