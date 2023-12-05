Short Interest in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Grows By 6.7%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Elastic Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,470 shares of company stock worth $3,783,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Elastic
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 19,872.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,553 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 82.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,308,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,394,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- SoFi expands ETF business with options-driven income fund
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Kraft Heinz watershed moment moves the needle for investors
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 gym stocks to cash in on dieters’ New Year’s resolutions
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.