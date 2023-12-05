Short Interest in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Drops By 6.9%

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $731,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,370.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $67,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,316.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $94,370.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $854,140. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in EngageSmart by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,399,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 71,635 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in EngageSmart by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in EngageSmart by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in EngageSmart by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.73, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

