Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Drops By 7.8%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 946,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equity Commonwealth
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- SoFi expands ETF business with options-driven income fund
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Kraft Heinz watershed moment moves the needle for investors
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 gym stocks to cash in on dieters’ New Year’s resolutions
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.