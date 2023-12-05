Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Declines By 8.1%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

FFA opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.