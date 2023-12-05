Short Interest in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Grows By 6.9%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 388,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $948.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $259,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,311,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,197,546.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNA. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,702 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the first quarter valued at $15,536,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after acquiring an additional 801,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 506.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 740,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 66.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 999,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 397,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

