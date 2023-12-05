Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 198,240 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,240 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.16% of PRA Group worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,700,000 after buying an additional 158,068 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 74,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after buying an additional 249,171 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

