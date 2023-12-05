Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 7,291 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.38% of SiTime worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SITM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in SiTime by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SITM opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.87. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $142.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,078 shares of company stock valued at $327,725. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SiTime

SiTime Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.