Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 574,236 Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 574,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,198,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Vertex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VERX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vertex by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Vertex by 7.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vertex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,899,025 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $49,488,591.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at $205,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,899,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $49,488,591.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 253,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $6,714,791.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,403,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,131,642.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,138,979 shares of company stock valued at $102,364,881. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERX opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

