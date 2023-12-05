Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.51. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $144.86.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.67 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

