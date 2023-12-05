Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Fox Factory worth $17,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fox Factory by 327.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 101,680 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Fox Factory by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,623,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares during the period.
Fox Factory Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
