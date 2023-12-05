Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,123 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,849,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,261,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $107,401,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $30,077.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $30,077.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $40,445.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,585.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and sold 4,859 shares valued at $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

