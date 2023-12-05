Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 3,160 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total value of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total value of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,367 shares of company stock worth $4,006,578. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $266.43 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $267.60. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.64 and a 200 day moving average of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.17.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

