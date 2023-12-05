Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 51,905 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,379,000 after buying an additional 125,975 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 46.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 187,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth $2,443,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of IMXI opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 40.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

