Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $406.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $416.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.25. The company has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.