Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,768 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 3.64% of Liquidity Services worth $18,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQDT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDT. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $118,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $607.99 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

