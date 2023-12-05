Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.68.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

