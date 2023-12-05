Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $10.18 Million Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.13% of CACI International worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,180,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 38,049.2% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 91,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 91,318 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 2,850.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,475,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $12,950,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CACI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.09.

CACI International Stock Up 3.7 %

CACI opened at $336.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.18. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $275.79 and a fifty-two week high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,280.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.