Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $17.71 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $17,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

