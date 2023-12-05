Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,329 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STVN. Stephens began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €32.67 ($35.51).

Stevanato Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €26.24 ($28.52) on Tuesday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €14.93 ($16.23) and a 52-week high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.28.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of €295.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €305.22 million. Analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Stevanato Group

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.