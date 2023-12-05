Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,413 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AHH stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $62.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 222.86%.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

