Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,917 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.51% of Leslie’s worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

