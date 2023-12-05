Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 3,068 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.18% of TopBuild worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,703,000 after acquiring an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.27.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $312.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.38 and its 200 day moving average is $260.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $317.56.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

