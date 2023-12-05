Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.29% of FirstCash worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 18.0% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FCFS. TD Cowen started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,139.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,049,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,716,951.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,235 shares of company stock valued at $49,156,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FCFS opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $114.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

