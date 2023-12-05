Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $251.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.10. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $206.23 and a 12-month high of $252.93. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

