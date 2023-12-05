SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SK Telecom by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 424,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SK Telecom Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SKM opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKM. TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKM

SK Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.