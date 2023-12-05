Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,361 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 482.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 24,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 20,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $159.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

