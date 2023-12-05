Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

