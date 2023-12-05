Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,752 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.